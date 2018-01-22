Health budget increased

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

FINANCE and Economic Development Minister, Patrick Chinamasa has increased the Ministry of Health and Child Care allocation from $454 million to $520 million following an outcry by MPs.

MPs and Zimbabweans in general have been clamouring for more funds to be allocated to the Health Ministry to improve service delivery at public hospitals.

Minister Chinamasa’s decision came after the MDC-T chief whip, Mr Innocent Gonese proposed that the allocation be moved to at least 10 percent of the total budget since the Abuja Declaration states that the Ministry of Health must get at least 15 percent of the total budget.

“You have raised an issue which is also very dear to my heart and I think my officials will bear me out that I have been urging that we should do everything in our power to make our hospitals perform their duty to recover the health of our citizens. I will go along with the proposal to increase it to US$520 million.

“Progressively, next year we could work towards getting it to 12 percent.

So, I accordingly move, Madam Speaker that the Budget Vote be amended to US$520 million from US$454 million,” said Minister Chinamasa.

However, legislators kept on pushing Minister Chinamasa to increase the budget allocation to about 12 percent.

“I cannot dish out money which is not there. Please, we are all very reasonable people. If the revenue is there, I can even get it to $2 billion and then everyone will clap hands but it will not happen.

“Let us work always in a realistic manner. What is going to happen with the compromise that I have done, $520 million, it means something is going to lose out and what that is, it will be something equally important,” said Minister Chinamasa.

He said there were already some interventions to support the Health Ministry among them the air time tax which will cater for equipment and drugs.

“I am pleading with honourable members; let us accept the compromise, $520 million which is already significant.

“What is going to lose out we do not know but it will be something that is equally important but which has to lose out because we are trying to contain our deficit that is the aim and we should not lose sight of that.

“We are trying to change the structure of our Budget and we should not lose sight of that,” said Minister Chinamasa.

Earlier this month, Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa said drug stocks were set to improve as Government had availed $22 million raised from the Health Levy Fund.

He revealed that by December 31 medicines, vaccines and other consumables had been ordered.

@AuxiliaK

Like this: Like Loading...