LATEST: 5 million register to vote

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has revealed that over five million people have registered to vote in the harmonised elections to be held later this year.

Zec through its website www.zec.gov.zw said 5,021,295 people had registered to vote by yesterday at 4PM.

The electorate commission is holding a mobile voter registration mop up exercise to cater for the electorate that failed to register during its earlier blitz which ended on December, 19.

The mop up exercise started 10 January and is running until 8 February.

More details to follow…

