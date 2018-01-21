Herbert Chitepo Ideological College opens

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

THE Herbert Chitepo Ideological College is expected to start offering courses today in a drive to orient Zanu-PF members on party ideology and operations.

The party resolved that no person will contest in this year’s elections on its ticket without having received training at the college.

Addressing a Zanu-PF Matabeleland South inter-district meeting in Gwanda yesterday the party’s national political commissar Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired) said the college was first going to offer courses for trainers and then cascade to every structure of the party.

“The Chitepo Ideological College courses are starting tomorrow. We want to start with courses for trainers that will be teaching other party members and then we will move to different party structures. A number of programmes and courses will be offered at the college.

“We realised that some people were joining the party and even occupying leadership positions without knowledge of the party. Therefore, anyone who wants to occupy a position within the party will have to undergo training and be taught about the party.

“Everyone will undergo this training even those who are already in leadership,” he said.

Rtd Lt-Gen Rugeje said while the college was going to be based in Harare, satellite stations were going to be established in various provinces.

He said in Matabeleland South Province satellite stations would be established in Beitbridge and Mangwe districts among other areas.

Rtd Lt-Gen Rugeje urged party members to remain united and disciplined to ensure success in the upcoming elections.

He warned party members against imposing one another into positions during primary elections set to be held soon.

Rtd Lt-Gen Rugeje said the party was defeated in some constituencies as unfit leaders were being imposed.

“Elections are nearing and as such you are expected to immediately start working on restructuring from cell level. You are expected to have completed your election process from cell level to district level by February 28 then you will receive a date for provincial elections.

These must be done by mid March then we will move to primary elections.

“Let me note that this year as long as I still hold this position there will not be any imposition of party representatives for elections.

“We want candidates that will represent the party to be those who are elected by people fairly,” he said.

Rtd Lt-Gen Rugeje said some candidates were being imposed by party leaders while others by members.

He said he will closely monitor the elections to ensure that all was done fairly and transparently.

He said he was set to release a circular through the party chairpersons on the criteria that candidates for primary elections should meet.

Lt-Gen Rugeje urged party members to stop gunning for the expulsion of their fellow party members as that would divert the attention of the party from preparing for elections.

He warned those who were pardoned for being aligned to the G40 cabal to utilise the second chance they had been given wisely.

He said the new era was here to stay and chances for the G40 faction to be revived were close to none.

Speaking at the same meeting, the deputy secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Lewis Mathuthu apologised for the misbehaviour that was displayed by some youths last year.

He said some members of the league insulted war veterans and party leaders while others were involved in the drive to divide the party.

@DubeMatutu

