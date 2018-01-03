Accidents kill 136 during festive season

A total of 136 people died in about 1 400 separate road traffic accidents recorded countrywide during the festive season.

The statistics were recorded between December 15, 2017 and January 1. Police said the number of deaths had increased by 47 people from 89 deaths that were recorded during the same period in 2016.

Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said most accidents were attributed to drivers’ disregard of road regulations, speeding and driving unroadworthy vehicles.

“A total of 1 398 accidents were recorded this year compared to 1 396 last year. 136 people died this year compared to 89 last year and 755 people were injured compared to 565 last year. There were 99 fatal road accidents compared to 82 last year,” she said.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba urged members of the public to partner with the police to help curb carnage on the country’s roads.

Meanwhile, police have also expressed concern over an increase in the number of pedestrians who were killed during the period between December 21 and 27.

Details to follow…

