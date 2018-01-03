Cop steals $90 000 meant for BVR

Mashonaland West Bureau

A finance assistant with the Zimbabwe Republic Police is on the run after diverting about $90 000 meant to pay officers who participated in the Biometric Voter Registration programme into his own account.

Sergeant Lameck Karombo, who works at the Mashonaland West provincial headquarters, transferred the money from the police account into his Agribank account.

Some of the money has since been withdrawn from the account, leaving an outstanding $13 0000. Investigations are still in progress.

Details to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...