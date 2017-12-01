LATEST: Congratulations President Mnangagwa- Germany Chancellor

Harare Bureau

Germany has joined other world powers in congratulating President Emmerson Mnangagwa following his inauguration last Friday as Zimbabwe’s Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

President Mnangagwa becomes the country’s second Executive President since independence in 1980.

He took over from President Mugabe, who resigned after being in charge for 37 years.

Other world powers such as Russia, China and the United States have sent their congratulatory messages.

In her congratulatory message, Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged to support Zimbabwe as it opened “a new chapter.”

“Please accept my sincere congratulations on taking office as the new President of the Republic of Zimbabwe,” she said in a letter to President Mnangagwa.

“Germany will support you as a partner in your endeavours to start a new chapter in the history of Zimbabwe — one characterised by democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights.”

Dr Merkel said the joy exhibited by Zimbabweans last week was an indication that they had high hopes.

“The images of the people in Zimbabwe, who have responded with great joy and relief to the events of the past days are a clear reflection of the hopes and expectations in this area,” she said.

“I wish you strength, perseverance and every success for the great challenges ahead of you.”

The Indigenous Business Development Centre (IBDC) — a black economic empowerment organisation — also congratulated President Mnangagwa.

“The national IBDC leadership and all members of the indigenous business community would like to congratulate Cde E D Mnangagwa on your appointment as the President and the First Secretary of the revolutionary party Zanu-PF and President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces,” read their congratulatory message.

IBDC said it was happy with President Mnangagwa’s pledge to fight corruption.

The organisation said an end to corruption would see more investors flocking into the country.

“We would also like to congratulate you on your inauguration and on your inauguration speech where you promised to fight corruption, which issue we raised in 2013 at the Zanu-PF National People’s Conference in Chinhoyi and nothing was done about it,” IBDC said.

“This will open the doors for foreign investment which will lead to the opening of once closed industries and the creation of employment for the thousands of jobless people in our society.”

“As IBDC and knowing you as we do as a man of action we are confident that the promises that you have made will be achieved. Corruption kills the economy and must be tackled with vigour.”

IBDC added: “We as the indigenous businesspeople are greatly honoured that at last we have someone with the aspirations of the black person at heart. We wish you all the best as you embark on your journey of steering the Zimbabwe ship to economic prosperity.”

