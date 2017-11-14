Censured Zanu-PF members told to abide by party constitution

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

ZANU-PF yesterday said respective provinces where officials were recommended for censure for colluding with axed Vice President, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa, should abide by the party’s constitution in handling cases of the said persons.

Party secretary for information and publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said in the case of members of superior organs, the provinces should prepare charge sheets to be submitted to the secretary for administration Dr Ignatius Chombo for onward transmission to the national disciplinary committee.

President Mugabe last week fired Mr Mnangagwa from Government with immediate effect over allegations of, among other things, disloyalty, disrespect, deceit and unreliability.

The ruling party also expelled Mr Mnangagwa from its ranks with provinces identifying more that 100 party officials accused of supporting his “successionist” bid and recommending that they be suspended or expelled.

Said Cde Khaya Moyo: “The Politburo sitting at its 313th Ordinary Session at the Party Headquarters on the 8th November 2017, resolved that all disciplinary cases preferred against some party members should be dealt with in terms of laid down procedures as set out in the party constitution. In the case of provinces and other subordinate structures, disciplinary processes should be conducted in terms of Article 10 Section 77 to 82 as read with Section 69 of the Constitution.”

The mentioned sections provide a framework in the setting up of disciplinary committees in the party’s branch, district and provincial levels and stages to be followed in the process.

Some of the fingered officials include party bigwigs Zanu-PF secretary for legal affairs, Cde Patrick Chinamasa, who chairs the party’s NDC, ministers Cdes Kembo Mohadi, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Christopher Mushohwe, and Josiah Hungwe whose home provinces want them disciplined.

“In the case of disciplinary processes against members of superior organs, respective provinces should prefer charges and submit their recommendations to the secretary for administration for onward transmission to the National Disciplinary Committee for further due process,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

Dr Chombo, at the weekend, warned party members against abusing the ongoing attempts to flush out party members accused of working with Mr Mnangagwa to settle personal scores or for political expediency as he called for soberness and adherence to party procedure in all cases as he nullified suspensions and expulsions in Mashonaland West province.

Mashonaland West had recommended the expulsion of Politburo member Cde Prisca Mupfumira and Zvimba West National Assembly representative Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi. In Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meetings last week, a number of officials were recommended for suspension or expulsion.

Harare recommended the expulsion of Politburo members Cdes Cleveria Chizema and Omega Hungwe, and Harare East National Assembly representative Cde Terrence Mukupe; while 22 others face suspension.

In Matabeleland South, recommendations were made for the axing of provincial chair Cde Rabelani Choeni, Central Committee members Cdes Reni Kibi and Tambudzani Mohadi, Matabeleland South provincial war veterans’ chair Cde Section Ncube, and former Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Minister, Cde Abednico Ncube.

In Masvingo, the PCC recommended the expulsion of party Deputy Secretary for Legal Affairs Cde Paul Mangwana, Deputy Secretary for Security and Parliamentary Chief Whip Cde Lovemore Matuke, and Central Committee member Cde Clemence Makwarimba. The province also wants its chair, Cde Ezra Chadzamira, booted out.

Manicaland recommended the expulsion of Cdes Mike Madiro, Joshua Sacco, Moses Gutu, Winnie Mlambo, Joseph Mujati, Christopher Chingosho, Alice Chitima, Oliver Mandipaka, Gorden Chikwanda, Timothy Mapungwana, Monica Mutsvangwa, Ellen Gwaradzimba, Tasin Dube, Hubert Nyanhongo and Judith Mawire.

In Mashonaland East, there is a push to eject Cde Joel Biggie Matiza and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Cde Marbel Chinomona. Those under in the cosh in Midlands include Cdes July Moyo, Auxilia Mnangagwa, Owen Ncube, Cornelius Mupereri and Justice Mayor Wadyadyena.

Bulawayo also came up with a list of members they want dealt with, which includes women’s league’s Eve Bitu, Central Committee member Anna Moyo and deputy provincial commissar Douglas “Bin Laden” Gangaidzo. Some members are also baying for the blood of former War Veterans’ Minister, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube and businessman Elphas Mashava, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...