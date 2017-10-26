UPDATED: Mother of three caught cheating after smuggling answers into exam

Codelia Mondela, Court Reporter

A WOMAN from Nketa 8 suburb in Bulawayo has been ordered to perform 210 hours of community service after she smuggled answers into an examination room on Monday.

Sithulisiwe Ngwenya (30), a single mother of three, was caught red-handed cheating during a Zimsec Integrated Science O’Level paper Three examination.

The invigilator at Sojini Secondary School in Mbembesi, Ms Rutendo Chatambudza, observed Ngwenya copying answers from a hand written sheet.

On Tuesday, Ngwenya was convicted on her own plea to a charge of unlawful access to examination material by Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi.

She was sentenced to six months imprisonment which was wholly suspended on condition she performs 210 hours of community service at Mandwandwe Secondary School.

In passing sentence, Mr Mkhwananzi said cheating during public examinations puts the education system into disrepute.

“The examination board is put into disrepute and the standards of education are lowered when people get access to a public examination before the set time,” Mr Mkhwananzi said.

Ngwenya said she committed the crime out of desperation to pass.

“I wanted to pass as I’ve been writing examinations for a long time and failing,” she said.

Ngwenya said she was given the answers by a a man she met on the bus on her way to school.

Prosecuting, Mr Tawurai Hondoyemoto said Ms Chatambudza who had been observing Ngwenya for a while recovered the answer sheet leading to her disqualification and arrest.

@MondelaC

Like this: Like Loading...