Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

BULAWAYO businessman Oricious Moyo, who allegedly shot and killed his lover’s husband, wants to take the fight to the Supreme Court following the dismissal of his bail application pending trial at the High Court.

Oricious is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Tawanda “MaPecca” Moyo, a former member of Siyaya Arts Group.

More to follow…

