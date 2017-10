Codelia Mondela, Court Reporter

A WOMAN from Nketa 8 suburb in Bulawayo has been ordered to perform 210 hours of community service after she smuggled answers into an examination room on Monday.

Sithulisiwe Ngwenya (30), a single mother of three, was caught red-handed cheating during a Zimsec Integrated Science O’Level paper Three examination.

More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...