Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

A 23-YEAR-OLD man from Chief Sengwe’s area in Chiredzi allegedly fatally stabbed his father after accusing him of being a wizard.

Lawrence Baloyi allegedly stabbed Makasani Baloyi (49) of Matiyani Village with a home-made knife on Sunday around 8PM.

More to follow…

