President mourns Rev Munyongani

Munyaradzi Musiiwa Midlands Bureau—

President Mugabe has sent his condolences to the Catholic church and the Munyongani family following the death of Gweru Diocese Catholic Bishop, His Lordship Right Rev Xavier Jonisani Munyongani. Rt Rev Munyongani, who was 67, died on Sunday at Avenues Clinic in Harare after a short illness. He was buried yesterday at Driefontein Mission at the Diocese cemetery.

President Mugabe’s condolence message was delivered on his behalf by Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa during a burial mass at Driefontein Mission. “On behalf of His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe, who is himself a devout Catholic, the entire Government of Zimbabwe and indeed on my own behalf, l would like to express my profound condolences to the Munyongani family on their loss,” said Acting President Mnangagwa.

“I am deeply saddened and shocked with the untimely passing on of our beloved Bishop Monsignor Xavier Munyongani on Sunday 15 October, 2017 at the Avenues Clinic in Harare after a short illness. The Archdiocese of Gweru and the entire Roman Catholic Church in Zimbabwe have been robbed and plunged into mourning following the demise of Bishop Munyongani, a true servant of the Lord and renowned priest.”

Roman Catholic Church Leader, His Holiness Pope Francis also sent his condolences to Catholics in Zimbabwe and the Munyongani family. “We have learnt with deep sadness the untimely death of Bishop Monsignor Xavier Munyongani,” reads part of his message. We express our heartfelt condolences.” Rt Rev Munyongani was ordained into priesthood on August 20, 1977.

He then rose through the ranks to become a senior lecturer at Chishawasha Seminary, a college for aspiring priests. Rt Rev Munyongani was later assigned to United Kingdom in 2007 where he served as Chaplin for Zimbabweans in England and Wales. He was ordained Gweru Diocese Bishop in 2013, a position he held until his untimely death on Sunday. Gweru Diocese covered Kwekwe, Gweru, Chirumhanzu, Zvishavane, Shurugwi and Mberengwa.

