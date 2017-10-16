JUST IN: LSU graduation postponed

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

LUPANE State University (LSU) has postponed their graduation ceremony, which was initially meant for this Friday.

In a statement released on Monday the University’s spokesperson Mr Zwelithini Dlamini said a new date will be announced.

“All graduands and stakeholders are kindly advised that the Lupane State University graduation ceremony that had been scheduled for Friday 20 October 2017 had been postponed to a date to be advised,” he said.

The university said any inconvenience is sincerely regretted.

