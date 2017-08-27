President speaks on Mnangagwa’s health

Harare Bureau

VICE-President Emmerson Mnangagwa is recovering from suspected food poisoning and is not engaging in strenuous work as directed by doctors, President Mugabe has said.

The President said this as he explained VP Mnangagwa’s absence at yesterday’s burial of national heroes Cdes Maud Muzenda and George Rutanhire at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

The VP attended body-viewing at Stodart Hall in Mbare, Harare before seeking his leave from the President.

VP Mnangagwa recently had a severe bout of vomiting and diarrhoea which saw him seek treatment at hospitals in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

President Mugabe said: “Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa tanga tiinavo asi vati muviri wavo hausati wanyatsopora, saka kuHeroes Acre handichaenda. As per ma instructions anachiremba vari kuHarare, havasungirwe kuzviita strain at this juncture. Saka vaenda kunozorora.”

The President described as primitive claims that the VP had been bewitched.

“Munonzwa ava vanotaura zvehuroyi sekuti munhu akarwara anonzi aroyiwa. It’s lack of ideology. Vanhu vangaende havo kun’anga; it’s different. But rega kushandisa your own belief in witchcraft and want to accuse vanhu vasina mhosva. Hurwere hurwere. Tese tinorwara moti vamwe kana vari ma-leaders, kana vakarwara, moti hanzi aroyiwa. When did this start? It’s not part of our culture at all.

“You might find it somewhere in a primitive society, but even nowadays, vanhu havachambofunga nezvehuroyi. Nema-hospitals avako? Neruzivo rwavapo rwekuti certain diseases can attack us?

“That’s why we say please, please, please go to hospitals or to doctors for constant check-up, for constant check-up. The bodies are not ours. Manzwa zvichinzi it’s dust that we are carrying, and if anything is developing, they will tell you.”

Added the President: “Takanga tisina vanogeda-geda semazuva ano aya. Haisiriyo tradition yeMasvingo yatiri kuona iyi. Zvava zvimwewo izvi. Kunonzi ikoko vanoona varoyi. Hameno kuti varoyi vacho vanoonekwa varipi.

“Ndaive navaHungwe musi uno ndichibvunza kuti nhai VaHungwe, ko hamugadziridze izvi zvatiri kuona izvi? Kwakungonzi vanhu vose, even up to the President, muroyi. Ahhhh, kwatabva kwese uku, kovangani vandauraya? Zvinobva kuMidlands here zvichienda kuMasvingo. Hatina zvevaroyi mu-party. Tine vanotsaudzira gwara hongu; asi varoyi kwete. Saka kana muine huroyi or hun’anga hwekuona varoyi ahh, hazvimo mu-party izvozvo. Saka tinoti down with your witchcraft! Kwatabva tanga tisina izvozvo.”

