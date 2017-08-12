President urges ZDF to admit civilians at varsity

Innocent Ruwende, Harare Bureau

President Mugabe has hailed service chiefs for mooting the idea of coming up with a defence and security university and urged them to offer places to civilian public and private institutions at the Zimbabwe National Defence University so that it reflects a true national posture.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for the National Defence Course Number 05/2016 at the university yesterday, President Mugabe urged the former college to introduce new curricula that benefited its new status.

“I commend the university for providing a diversified rich curriculum, which was inclined towards providing practical activities. The lecturers were also from diversified background, from Egypt, People’s Republic of China, India and Malaysia,” he said.

“I, however, would want the university to improve its enrolment by offering more places to civilian public and private institutions if it is to reflect a true national posture. I also challenge the university to overally enhance curricula to the levels that are commensurate with the newly acquired university status.”

He said he was happy that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces had benefited from adopting a policy of self-reliance that was complemented by the invaluable support they received from the country’s all-weather friends, China and Pakistan.

President Mugabe said ZDF had his support and that of Government and the people.

The graduation was the first after the National Defence College attained university status in March this year.

“The class of 34 graduating today is indeed a high profile one comprising participants of diverse and rich experiences: lieutenant colonels, wing commanders, captains, brigadiers and senior officers among others. The students enrolled from Botswana, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe the host,” he said.

The President who apologised for arriving late for the event, said he was preparing for today’s meeting with youths in Matabeleland South Province as First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe was out of the country seeking medical attention.

“I’m alone not that I’m not married, Mai vakaenda nechironda chavo she is still in pain kubva pavakatsikwa nemota ndosaka vasipo.”

The First Lady suffered a minor ankle injury at Harare International Airport last month when she was arriving from Singapore.

The freak incident occurred when the First Couple’s chauffeur set the vehicle in motion before the First Lady had properly settled in.

President Mugabe said Amai Mugabe was expected to be back in the country today.

National Defence University Commandant Air Vice Marshal Michael Tedzani Moyo, acknowledged the contribution made by several Cabinet Ministers, permanent secretaries, selected ambassadors, service chiefs, business executives and academics who made presentations to the course participants.

“Presentations by these high level personalities exposed the participants to the realities of the different sectors of the economy and Government departments. Without these presentations, it would have been difficult for the participants to appreciate the objectives of the programme,” he said.

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Christopher Mushohwe, service chiefs and senior Government officials attended the graduation

