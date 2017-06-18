Cde Chinx no more

Harare Bureau

AS Zimbabweans mourn the death of liberation fighter and renowned musician, Dickson Chingaira, popularly known as Cde Chinx, the Zanu-PF Harare Province has taken the lead in recommending that he be declared a National Hero.

Cde Chinx died at a private hospital in Harare last Friday night after a long battle with cancer. He was 61.

Zanu-PF Harare provincial commissar, Cde Shadreck Mashayamombe said they had met and recommended Cde Chinx to be declared a National Hero.

“We have met as a province in the afternoon (yesterday) and we all agreed that Cde Chinx is a National Hero.

“So we are going to write our recommendations to the national leadership. By tomorrow morning (today) Cde Chombo (Ingatius, Zanu-PF National secretary for administration) will have our request on his desk. Actually we have also consulted with the war veterans and it was unanimous. His contribution before and after independence is not in doubt, he did his best to fight for this country.

“His music played a very important role in uplifting the spirits of the fighters during the struggle. Even after independence especially on the turn of the millennium at the height of the third Chimurenga, it was Cde Chinx, our hero who rallied behind the masses in reclaiming our land through music.”

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe deputy director, Nicholas Moyo said Zimbabwe was poorer without the legendary musician who was dedicated to his music.

“We are poorer as a nation. We have lost a hero, a legend who was steadfast in his beliefs from the liberation struggle and throughout his professional and personal life,” he said.

“What saddens us more is that this tragedy comes just weeks after the arts fraternity rallied behind Zima to celebrate the gift of a house they built for him. However, we celebrate Cde Chinx’s life and what he stood for.

“Even in this dark moment we celebrate him and his works. He was a humble man.”

Zimbabwe Music Awards chairperson, Mr Joseph Nyadzayo told our Harare Bureau, that Government and Zanu-PF must consider according the veteran musician National Heroes status.

“To us we consider him as having delivered the most in terms of nation building through music. He was consistent and we therefore ask the party and Government to consider that sacred honour of declaring him a National Hero. To us he is a people’s choice, this unfortunate event to us is no longer a funeral but a celebration of life. I think we have parted with him well. He is someone who has delivered the best he could. The man was patriotic and progressive using the simplest of all means, his voice.”

Music critic, Professor Fred Zindi described Cde Chinx as a pioneer and unifier.

Family spokesperson, Mrs Moleen Tarumbwa-Moyo said burial arrangements will be announced in due course as the family is waiting for other relatives who are outside the country to arrive. She described the veteran musician as a family hero.

Mourners are gathered at Cde Chinx’s Sentosa home in Mablereign.

