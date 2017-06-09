Jehovah’s Witnesses to hold 3-day conventions

Friday 9th June 2017 1:51

Herald Reporter
Jehovah’s Witnesses will hold a series of three-day 2017 annual conventions with the theme “Don’t Give Up!” at the end of this month and expected to be attended by thousands of believers. The programme will be held at 29 venues across the country and will run for the next 13 weeks from June 30. Local church spokesperson Mr John Hunguka said in a statement yesterday that the Jehovah’s Witnesses conventions would be part of a global campaign where the believers personally invite the general public to attend.

“Admission to each event is free and no collections are taken,” said Mr Hunguka. “Nearly 13 million persons attended our conventions last year worldwide. We hope to have an even larger audience this year.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Zimbabwe will hold 57 conventions in seven languages as part of the annual gatherings.

The first of 19 of the three-day events to be held in Harare will begin on June 30 at 9:20am.

“An estimated 2 500 people will come to the Harare Assembly Hall each weekend for the Bible-based programmes,” said Mr Hunguka. “Worldwide, there are over eight million Witnesses in more than 115 000 congregations.”

The programme is divided into 52 parts and will be presented in a variety of formats, including brief discourses, interviews and short videos.

Additionally, one segment of a three-part feature film entitled “Remember the Wife of Lot” will be shown each after- noon.

  • jacob

    Under the convention symposium entitled Enduring Despite Unjust Treatment, the outline says,
    “Since then, Jehovah’s servants have been the target of unjust treatment in the form of insults, ridicule, discrimination, physical violence, and death. Usually, such treatment comes from unbelievers, but not always.”

    The Watchtower is guilty of the greatest injustice toward God’s anointed people – that of extinguishing the power of the ‘holy ones’. Matt 24:15; Dan 7:25; 12:7 No acknowledgement of these “gifts in men” is given to them, but to an elder body, whom they and all must obey. Eph 4:8,11-13 By replacing God’s appointed priesthood/Temple with those not anointed, the Temple/Body of Christ is “trampled”. 1 Cor 3:16; Rom 2:29; 1 Pet 2:5,9

    While the elder body, which must be obeyed by the anointed priesthood, and all, is encouraged as a group to confer and meet together, the authentic priesthood are told to remain anonymous.

    Wt 16/1 pp. 22-27 “In addition, anointed Christians do not view themselves as being part of an elite club. They do not seek out others who claim to have the same calling, hoping to bond with them or endeavoring to form private groups for Bible study. Such efforts would cause divisions within the congregation and work against the holy spirit, which promotes peace and unity.”
    These slandering words weaken of the power of Holy Spirit within these individuals, as elder/“foreigners” trample God’s spiritual Temple. Ezek 44:6-8; 2 Chron 26:18; Heb 8:1,2; Matt 5:13; Isa 51:23; 2 Cor 4:11,13,20

    If we recognize this “trampling” on God’s anointed ones, the usurping of God’s priesthood and the Body of Christ, we are not to “wait on Jehovah”, but we are told to flee! Matt 24:23-28
    This is a spiritual fulfillment, not found in Satan’s world. The cry of ‘peace and security’ is clearly evident within the pseudo haven of peace, the self-proclaimed ‘indestructible’ Watchtower. 1 Thess 5:3; 2 Thess 2:1-12; Rev 13:4

    Remember the wife of Lot! Luke 17:26-37

    A Great Deception – http://pearl-anillustration.blogspot.com/
    http://www.christsdisciple.com