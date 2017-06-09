Jehovah’s Witnesses to hold 3-day conventions

Herald Reporter

Jehovah’s Witnesses will hold a series of three-day 2017 annual conventions with the theme “Don’t Give Up!” at the end of this month and expected to be attended by thousands of believers. The programme will be held at 29 venues across the country and will run for the next 13 weeks from June 30. Local church spokesperson Mr John Hunguka said in a statement yesterday that the Jehovah’s Witnesses conventions would be part of a global campaign where the believers personally invite the general public to attend.

“Admission to each event is free and no collections are taken,” said Mr Hunguka. “Nearly 13 million persons attended our conventions last year worldwide. We hope to have an even larger audience this year.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Zimbabwe will hold 57 conventions in seven languages as part of the annual gatherings.

The first of 19 of the three-day events to be held in Harare will begin on June 30 at 9:20am.

“An estimated 2 500 people will come to the Harare Assembly Hall each weekend for the Bible-based programmes,” said Mr Hunguka. “Worldwide, there are over eight million Witnesses in more than 115 000 congregations.”

The programme is divided into 52 parts and will be presented in a variety of formats, including brief discourses, interviews and short videos.

Additionally, one segment of a three-part feature film entitled “Remember the Wife of Lot” will be shown each after- noon.

