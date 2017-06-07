Schools urged to embrace versatile curriculum

Collen Murahwa Herald Reporter

Schools should embrace the new curriculum because it has a versatile approach to education that promotes both academic and skills training, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Dr Sylvia Utete-Masango has said. Speaking at the official presentation of the Secretary’s Merit Award to Glen View 2 Secondary School in Harare on Tuesday, Dr Utete-Masango said it was important that students left school with special skills.

“We are saying as learners exit school, they must have a certain skill to enable them to survive rather that begging at traffic lights,” she said.

“Grooming, which takes into account dressmaking, is one of the novel areas you can make use of to ensure students exit with skills. The thrust of the new curriculum is competence-based, therefore, products from our current education system should be so equipped with knowledge, skills and competences that enable them to survive and to contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.”

Dr Utete-Masango said it was important that schools facilitated driving lessons for students since the theory was taught from primary level.

“What is stopping you from facilitating the acquisition of driver’s licences for students who are 16 years and above?” she said.

“I have already written to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and they are more than willing to work with schools, but the schools are slow in taking up this initiative.

“Why are you ending up buying licences than following the normal channels? VID will work with you.”

Dr Utete-Masango dispelled the notion that the new curriculum was a hurried project, saying that pupils at primary level would only write their first examination under the new curriculum in 2021, whilst Ordinary and Advanced levels would write in 2018.

