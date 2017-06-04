Govt broadens Command Agric scope

Tinashe Farawo

Zimbabwe’s foreign currency inflows are expected to increase following incorporation of all agriculture sub-sectors into the Special Maize Production for Import Substitution Programme (Command Agriculture). Authorities project agri exports to new and existing markets will increase in the medium to long-term. Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Mr Justin Mupamhanga told The Sunday Mail that the model was geared towards broad economic growth. Mr Mupamhanga, who chairs the Integrated National Taskforce, said, “As part of broadening the Command Agriculture scope of the Special Programme on Maize Production for Import Substitution, Government took a position that the Command Agriculture model should apply to all sub-sectors of agriculture.

“The initiative on Command Livestock is likely to earn the country much-needed foreign currency as there is a ready market for livestock products locally and abroad.

“It is Government’s hope that it will this year begin to see the end of importation of grain into Zimbabwe. It is imperative for the Government not to be importing grain because the country has the land and manpower.”

He added, “The programme is being executed for three consecutive years on a cost-recovery basis and is likely to stretch beyond the envisaged period due to its remarkable success.

“Zimbabwe’s agriculture is poised for growth, premised on the robust policies and agricultural projects that the country is implementing.”

Environment, Water and Climate Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri told The Sunday Mail that Government wanted to construct at least one small dam per rural ward under Command Rainwater Harvesting.

The initiative, which aims to enhance household food security, is valued at US$100 million for Zimbabwe’s 1 801 rural wards. Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said: “65 percent of the country’s population lives in rural areas and contributes more than 70 percent of total maize production in the country.

‘‘It is, therefore, imperative that these communities are empowered through availing of water for sustainable agricultural production.

“The Command Rainwater Harvesting Programme is directly linked to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals like poverty-eradication and promotion of nutrition, among others.”

