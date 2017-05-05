Mutsvangwa slams Daily News

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter—

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) national chairperson Mr Christopher Mutsvangwa yesterday slammed Daily News for falsely portraying a rift between the association and President Mugabe. He also reaffirmed his organisation’s support of President Mugabe. Mr Mutsvangwa said in an interview yesterday that they fully associated themselves with remarks made by Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Constantine Guveya Chiwenga during an interview with The Herald and The Sunday Mail, where he threw his weight behind President Mugabe.

In its edition yesterday, the Daily News said war veterans had ratcheted up attacks against President Mugabe and General Chiwenga.

ZNLWA secretary-general Mr Victor Matemadanda was quoted dismissing Gen Chiwenga’s statements, together with the association spokesperson Mr Douglas Mahiya.

Mr Mutsvangwa said the Daily News was motivated by political mischief as Mr Matemadanda’s statement predated his own.

“The position of the chairman of ZNLWA on both the President of the Republic and the CDF as stated stands to no new qualification,” he said.

“All his executive members, including both his secretary general and his spokesperson are in complete compliance with their chairman’s issued stance.”

Mr Mahiya had also been quoted by The Daily News claiming that President Mugabe would “go down with under-fire national political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere in next year’s elections”, if he failed to fire him.

“There is no need for misplaced calls for ancillary apologies which would appear to impinge on the authority of the elected chairman,” said Mr Mutsvangwa.

“For the record, the elephant in the room of the national democratic revolution was and still is the counter revolutionary malfeasance of the G40 cabal.

“The secretary general interview in the Daily News pre-dates the statement of the chairman.

“The paper, perhaps out of mischief did not bother to revert and cross check.

“The intention being to create a rift between the chairman and his secretary-general.”

In an interview with The Herald on Wednesday, Mr Mutsvangwa said his association stood guided by Gen Chiwenga’s counsel that they must respect the leadership in zanu-pf and Government.

War veterans, Mr Mutsvangwa said, would give Gen Chiwenga’s words the weight they deserve.

