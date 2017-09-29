How to dress, do make up for weddings

Ann Ruthenburg Fashion

NOW that summer is upon us, it also comes with plenty weddings. Depending on the time of the event, you will want to dress somewhere between formal and casual. Wear darker, more formal hues for an evening wedding; opt for light colours and fabrics for a daytime wedding. He should wear: A suit and tie, dark or light depending on the season and time of day. Shorter skirts and lighter fabrics define the breeziest summer dresses for weddings. Slip on chic wedge sandals and you are done.

Formal

For summer evening dresses, think floor-length skirts and dazzling details. And don’t shelve black for the summer it’s elegant all year round. Wedding dress codes come with a lot of stipulations don’t go too short, don’t go too flashy, and please, please don’t wear white (ecru, eggshell, or cream!). But besides the obvious dos and don’ts, the “what to wear” to your friend’s wedding isn’t always an easy question to answer.

When it comes to getting dressed for a wedding, always aim to look chic and stylish. It can’t be too try hard that you upstage the bride and the bridal party but that doesn’t mean you have to drab. The important thing to remember when dressing for a wedding is to adhere to the dress code, once you have worked that out have a look at these looks and get inspired.

It is an excuse for buying something new

A dress, handbag and shoes. Get a haircut; go all out and get lash extensions. Sure, it’s their event, but there’s no reason you can’t — and shouldn’t — pamper yourself a little too. Your nails should also look good. We’ll never settle on a nail length, but when it’s super hot outside, we’re down for the short look.

A trim manicure benefits us all. You will silently type away with the pads of your fingers instead of tapping out the disruptive clack-clack sound of tips on a keyboard. From a French tip upgrade to a look that is literally fire, these are the short nail looks we need this summer.

Every wedding has one: the guest that takes it just a little too far. Whether it’s that one superfluous cocktail, the eyeliner application that’s a bit heavy-handed, or a hemline that’s just a few inches too short, weddings are ripe with potential pitfalls for guests.

Tip #1: Focus on Skin

The most important thing to remember is “the wedding is about the bride, not you!” Almodovar explains. For beauty, that means keep it soft, simple, and subdued. “As much as you might want to rock the gorgeous smoky eye or bright, bold lip, keep it understated as to not take away from the bride,” he says.

To enhance your features without overdoing it, “Focus on the skin first and foremost. They have just the right balance of coverage and softness,” Almodovar suggests. When considering bronzer, you should opt for a matte option that offers warmth without too much glimmer.

Tip #2: Keep Eyes Simple

The most appropriate complement to your fresh skin is subtle eye makeup. Almodovar suggests enhancing your brows, then layering “a light shimmery cream shadow from your lash line to brow.

Next, blend a soft taupe or greyish colour on the lid into the crease (nothing too smoky!). Finally, “curl the lashes and apply two layers of black mascara.”

Tip #3: Go for a Soft Lip

Put down the red lipstick, and finish your look by layering “a lip balm, lip pencil, and gloss that almost match your lip colour,” Almodovar says. — Online .

