Local designers perform wonders

Ann Ruthenberg Fashion

THE two gentlemen designers from Exclusive Designs have shown us that using local materials with colours in season is not a limitation when it comes to being in fashion. Using local materials to make exclusive designs is their speciality.

I have always wanted an outfit that is designed wearing African print/local material, yet in a design that can be worn at work. This pink and orange outfit is perfect for the office and yet also perfect for the office function.

Using the same material, the designers have designs for evening outfits that also work perfectly for any day or night function. It is so nice to be able to wear an outfit like this one for a wedding and also wear it to other functions as well. I love the neck collar which saves one from having to wear a necklace.

You can finish the look on both outfits with a large bangle, high heels and a bow or flower in the hair.

