Mutare ups the fashion game

HELLO there folks, I hope you had a great week. As promised last week, this month (September) we will be showcasing our very own Mutareans up and about, dressing to impress.

We will also be showcasing designers and their designs. Whether African designs or Western designs, Manicaland has them all.

Herewith people in and around the city, doing their thing in perfect spring/Summer colours.

This spring and summer colours are from Africa, believe me. Orange shades, pink shades, yellows and white are in this Summer.

Arctic blue, red, paradise green shades and of course a touch of black here and they works wonders.

Until next week, where I showcase what Mutareans are wearing, enjoy your week!

If you want us to showcase your style this season, contact Ann on 0772933845 (K and K Hair and Beauty Salon (Meikles Department Store).

