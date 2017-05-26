Peppermint oil for the hair

Ann Ruthenburg Fashion

HELLO there folks, I hope you are all well. The weather in Mutare has been a little bit confusing. It is characterised of hot days and cold nights . . . it’s winter, so what is up with hot days? Oh well! I am not complaining, I love sitting in the sun when I have time and my hair likes the free Vitamin D from the sun.

Speaking of hair, I got a message from a lady, Peggy Wagner, who sent me the following article on what she used to grow her falling hair with.

She said she did a lot of research and tried this oil and it worked wonders for her. I of course am an open person, so here is the article she sent me. I do have a disclaimer for now. I have not tried this oil myself and therefore cannot at this time say whether it actually works or not. But I will be trying it on places on my scalp that hair is falling and I will give you feedback. In the meantime try it out also and let us discuss.

Many creams, lotions, and chemicals have solution to hair loss, but the fact is that some of the best remedies are actually organic, straight from the earth oils.

One of these oils is peppermint oil. It is quickly gaining popularity in the realm of hair and scalp care and for good reason.

This natural oil is great for rejuvenating the scalp and protecting the hair follicles. This in turn generates stronger, healthier hair. This hypo-allergenic oil can be the solution you have been looking for.

What is Peppermint Oil?

Peppermint oil is extracted from peppermint plants. The peppermint plant is a hybrid of water mint and spearmint. Peppermint is indigenous to Europe and parts of the Middle East. It is often times used to add flavouring to foods and drinks. Along with the taste, many people also enjoy the smell of peppermint oil. This is why it is used so often in candles, perfumes, and soaps.

This oil has many uses including those in the medical field. Medical uses include the ability to treat irritable bowel syndrome in the short term. Its menthol content also makes it great for external use. It is often used as a rub to treat muscle pains and nerve pains. Internally, it is used as pre-medication for colonoscopy procedures. They have been noted as reducing the total time of the procedure.

Is peppermint oil safe for your hair?

For the most part, peppermint oil appears to be mostly harmless. It has been known to carry a few side effects when used as a nutritional supplement though.

The small dosage in the dietary supplements is not typically going to harm anyone, but if it does the side effects include heartburn, anal burning with diarrhoea, and in very rare cases allergic reactions.

These allergic reactions are typically minimal and do not cause a great deal of harm to the person. The effects of these reactions tend to include facial flushing, headache, and mouth sores.

You should remember to consult your physician prior to starting a regiment including a peppermint oil. Sometimes these supplements can have negative reactions with other medications you may be taking. It can do damage to you and sometimes interfere with the ability of the drug to work.

Your overall health is far more important than hair so be sure to know exactly what could possibly happen if you should begin using peppermint oil.

Using peppermint oil for hair

Using peppermint oil in any fashion can be very soothing and relaxing. Since it contains a delightful odour and a cooling sensation from the menthol, many people enjoy using it therapeutically.

It is also used very often in hair. Hair treatment using peppermint oil has been around for years and people spanning every corner of the globe have been known to use it. Its oil is great for treating dry scalps and preventing dandruff. It also works to make hair follicles healthier.

Healthier hair follicles mean stronger, healthier hair. Along with rejuvenating and revitalising the hair you have, peppermint oil is known to also trigger hair growth in many people. As spectacular as peppermint oil may be, it is rather a powerful oil and may irritate a lot of people’s skin.

While many people enjoy the cooling menthol sensation, others find it to be annoying and sometimes unbearable. People with sensitive skin should use caution when applying peppermint oil for the first time. It is suggested that these people test the oil on a less sensitive part of their body rather than applying it directly to the head.

The area most often suggested is the feet which have naturally thicker, tougher skin. It is also suggested that the use of peppermint oil be mixed with other oils for best results. Good oils to pair with it include carrier oil, saline, jojoba oil and minoxdil. The peppermint oil group displayed the greatest amount of or other essential oils. This will help alleviate the burning sensation on the scalp. Applying peppermint oil directly to your scalp is the simplest way to use peppermint oil. This will result in the balancing of oils on your scalp. While peppermint oil is technically an oil, it can also do what is called normalising your oil production.

It can actually aid in inhibiting your body from producing an excess of oil in your scalp. This is good for balancing the pH level of your scalp. This will also help fight off annoying skin conditions such as dandruff and dry skin.

The balanced pH will restore a healthy scalp. It actually softens and moisturises your scalp without making you greasy.

Peppermint oil also makes a great moisturiser. All you need to do is apply the mixture directly to your clean hair and then wrap it in a warm towel or shower cap.

Allow this to sit in your hair for approximately 20 to 30 minutes. This gives the peppermint oil time to soak into your hair and become more effective.

One of the greatest benefits of peppermint oil is its ability to naturally promote healthy hair growth. The oil in peppermint actually activates the hair follicle and forces it to work by increasing the amount of blood flowing in the scalp and generating more oxygen for the hair.

Conclusion

Everybody wants a good, full head of hair. It is possible to achieve and maintain the hair of your dreams as long as you are willing to learn about and use the proper products. Peppermint oil is an essential item for anybody wanting to perfect their luscious locks.

Evening primrose oil can also be used for hair loss, likewise wild growth hair oil. Please note that peppermint oil is not for everyone and can be an irritant to some.

Be sure to talk to your doctor about peppermint oil before using it. If peppermint oil is right for you, it can work wonders and restore the confidence you always knew you had. — Peggy Wagner.

That’s it from me folks, I thank Peggy for the information. Until next week, God bless.

