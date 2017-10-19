Byo duo vows to charm Europe

A MUSIC outfit that fuses mbira and guitar sounds, Stango and Nongoma, left for Europe last week on their debut international tour that will see them performing in Austria, Slovakia and Germany.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Nongoma told NewsDay before their departure that the opportunity to perform in Europe was a dream that had come true.

She said their music was cross-cultural, as it dealt with issues that affected humanity regardless of race or location.

“We are excited to perform in Europe for the first time. As a child, I always dreamt of performing in front of people and share my talent with them. Our songs inspire in their different subject matters, from motivation, our love of music, revelation to questioning the ways of the world and a call for peace, love and harmony,” she said.

The two — who launched their debut album, Thatha, in April — have unique backgrounds that have given their music a cutting edge.

Nongoma, who hails from Filabusi in Matabeleland South said she discovered her music gift while singing in church and has been inspired by female Afro-jazz vocalists.

Stango — who grew up in an orphanage in Bulawayo where he taught himself how to play marimba, mbira and some percussion including the djembe — said he taught himself to play the guitar.

Stango and Nongoma joined forces to produce beautiful sounds that form a soothing yet haunting experience.

