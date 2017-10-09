Footprints are DreamStar Zim champs

HARARE music group, Footprints gave a sterling performance that convinced the judges and also impressed the audience, as they beat 13 other national contestants to emerge champions of this year’s edition of DreamStar Zimbabwe Talent Show held on Saturday at Harare International Conference Centre.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The all-male member group pocketed $3 000 and a recording deal for their efforts, while Tsoro Arts (a marimba ensemble) and Chinhoyi University of Technology student, emcee Taliban, received $1 500 and $750 respectively for occupying second and third position.

Footprints leader, Tafadzwa Matiure said their victory was a result of the powers of the Almighty.

“We are very happy to have won the first prize at DreamStar Zimbabwe Talent Show 2017, it was not that easy, as there was a lot of talent, the guys were talented, but we thank God we came first,” he said.

The other finalists got $200 each for their participation at the show organised by the Chinese Federation of Zimbabwe (CFZ) in partnership with Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC) and the Chinese embassy in Zimbabwe to empower gifted young people and help them move from the backstage to the front.

The show had two segments and the contestants were to showcase their artistic talent in about three minutes. From the 14 contestants, seven were eliminated in the first round, with the top three being selected after the tense second round.

The Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe, Huang Ping, who was the guest of honour, said he was impressed by the work done through such a platform for cultural exchange.

“We organise DreamStar Zimbabwe Talent Show because Zimbabwe and China are very good friends, as we have a traditional relationship, which dates from long back. We need to make the friendship last forever, so we need to promote the mutual understanding of our people,” he said “We need to strengthen this relationship by understanding each other, so we can also work better together to mutually strengthen our mutual interests and this friendship we have.”

The talent show’s director, Steve Zhao, who is also the Chinese Federation of Zimbabwe (CFZ) deputy chairman, said they were happy with how the programme had shaped up against the backdrop of grim economic circumstances.

During intervals, guests were treated to some music and live performances by previous winners of the talent show among them Sesfikile Dance Ensemble, beatboxers Pro Beatz and Mutare-based, Tafara Dondo.

Afro-jazz sensation, Pah Chihera of Runonzi Rudo, fame wrapped up the performances on the night, with a sterling energetic set, as a guest artiste.

DreamStar Zimbabwe spokesperson, Tinashe Kitchen said they will be sending a group of 20 to 30 people to China on a cultural exchange tour from October 31 to November 10, where they will be touring and performing in Beijing and Nanjing.

