Nyanga National Park Lodges and Camping

IN the Eastern Highlands of Zimbabwe lies Nyanga National Park, which is one of the most stunning areas of the country, with its mountainous areas, rivers, waterfalls and fresh mountain air.

There are lodges located at the three dams within the park, namely Mare (Mare also has a campsite), Rhodes and Udu dams.

They all have good self-catering facilities all self-contained with refrigerator, stove and cooking utensils.

These rest camps offer the visitor spacious thatched self-catering two and one-bedroomed lodges with a fully equipped kitchen.

There are exciting camping and caravan sites which are well sheltered by acacia trees, where cooking on wood fires draws the visitor to ancient memories of the history of mankind .

The Rhodes Nyanga hotel has been operating here since the early 1900s and it consists of 24 rooms, bar, restaurant and conference facilities.

Historically, the hotel has the Rhodes-Nyanga museum, with some of the furniture Cecil John Rhodes-owned.

Another campsite can be found on the Nyangombe river, and this site has plenty of acacia trees to give you shelter.

Things to do in Nyanga are numerous from visiting and swimming in the falls and rivers such as Nyangombe, Mutarazi, Pungwe Gorge and, Nyamuziwa Falls.

For the mountain climbers, Mount Nyangani will be a challenge, but well worth it in the end to see spectacular views.

Other activities on offer are horse riding along forest trails, fly fishing, golf and swimming.

One of the first national parks to be declared in the country, Nyanga National Park contains the highest land in Zimbabwe, with green hills and perennial rivers.

Most of its terrain consists of rolling down land, sometimes lightly wooded.

Mount Nyangani, the highest point in Zimbabwe, lies in the centre of the park and Mutarazi Falls, Zimbabwe’s highest waterfall, is in the south of the park. Nyanga National Park incorporates the former Mutarazi Falls National Park on its southern boundary.

Rolling green hills and perennial rivers transverse the park. With its stunning mountainous views, numerous waterfalls, varied activities and unique flora and fauna, it can provide the visitor with an unforgettable holiday experience.

Occupying 47 000ha with altitudes between 1 800 and 2 593m, it provides cool weather and fresh mountain air, perfect for rest and relaxation.

The park is located about 268km from Harare along a well tarred highway.

The mountainous terrain is home to a variety of animals, including the mysterious waterbuck, wildebeest, kudu, zebra, impala, sables, eland to mention but a few.

The sparkling fresh water rivers are an envelope of fresh water fish such as the Nyanga trout which is a delicacy to many visitors.

Cool temperatures are usual in Nyanga, with summer temperatures around 26 degrees celcius and winter cold temperatures of -3 degrees celcius. These are complimented by a wet summer. — Online

Nyanga National Park Lodges and Camping : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...