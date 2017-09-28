BOFZ adds a little colour into pageant

THE Black Opal Face of Zimbabwe (BOFZ) beauty pageant will this year be held at Zimbali Gardens in the capital, as part of a rebranding exercise that will see Black Opal Cosmetics adopt a new name, BLK/OPL, in a development the organisers believe will lure more customers across the racial divide.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The pageant was previously held at Glamis Arena in Harare before adopting the classier and more intimate Zimbali Gardens.

BOFZ project director, Tanaka Ngorora, on Tuesday explained that since the company was undergoing a global revamp, an upmarket venue was in line with the new look and feel of BLK/OPL.

He said 11 beauties will this year tussle for the crown to join the rank of previous winners Hazvineyi Chiota, Cynthia Mafumhe, Tendai Farai and Betty Moyo.

Meanwhile, the company, which was established 21 years ago, has introduced new products consisting of a range of lipsticks and (make up) foundations such as the Ultra-Matte foundation powder with a versatile wet and dry formula, pole compact foundation and colour spurge lipsticks.

Black Opal Cosmetics International director, Dheshan Naidu, said the renaming of the products was meant to lure non-black customers outside Africa.

“We have always believed in the beauty of all cultures and as we grow we continue to strive to create beauty opportunities for everyone and our vision extend across racial and cultural borders around the world,” he said at a press conference.

“Black Opal is exclusive, modern and purposeful. It is not old fashioned, reserved or random, hence, we want to up our game and reach out to as many people as possible. People did not want to be associated with Black Opal, but we want people to see how genuine and original our brand is.”

Naidu said they have infused their brand with different personalities to encourage as many people as possible to embrace their own brand of beautiful.

