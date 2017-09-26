Kitchen safety rules

Never leave children alone in the kitchen. Children should be supervised at all times while in the kitchen.

Ovens, knives, hot liquids, hot pots and electrical appliances are all potentially dangerous.

Wash hands in hot, soapy water before and after handling food, particularly raw meats.

Use paper towels to dry hands. If a dish towel touches the raw meats or the juices from the raw meats, quickly remove it from the kitchen for laundering.

Clean the sink, counter tops or any areas that raw meat or their juices may have touched.

Make sure children do not lick their fingers or put their hands in their mouths when handling food.

This is very important with raw foods such as cookie dough or meat.

Turn the oven off and unplug all cooking appliances before leaving the kitchen.

Never leave an oven or stove on or with the door open for room heat.

Keep electrical appliances away from water to avoid shocks. Stay away from electrical sockets, particularly if your hands are wet, and instruct children not to put their fingers or hands anywhere near sockets.

Always turn pot handles inward toward the back of the stove, so they can not be reached or pulled down.

Use a frying screen over pans to prevent grease splattering. If grease catches fire, cover the pan with a lid.

Never add water to a pan that has hot oil in it. It could make the oil spatter and burn someone. Throw baking soda or flour on a grease fire.

NB: Mop away any floor spillages immediately to avoid freaky falling accidents.

Happy cooking

