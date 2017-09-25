Fans sent home at Kainga’s night of laughter

UNITED STATES-BASED Zimbabwean comedian Alfred Kainga’s Homecoming Comedy Night Show on Friday night was sold-out and some unlucky fans were turned away at Reps Theatre in Harare.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The Mbare-bred Kainga, who left comedy lovers yearning for more of his rib-cracking jokes, performed on home soil for the first time since he relocated to America 16 years ago.

Some of Kainga’s jokes were focused on social and economic issues, among others. He, however, said he would not dwell on any political jokes for safety reasons.

“They told me not to talk about politics and I said no problem because I want to go back. However, I am going to talk about it when I am back in the USA,” he said.

The comedian poked fun at musician Stunner’s former wife, Olinda Chapel.

In the midst of his performance, Kainga expressed his joy for coming back home.

“I am so happy that I am finally back home. It has been my wish to come back and perform in front of my friends and family and I am so glad that the moment finally came,” he said.

While stand-up comedy is yet to be appreciated by many Zimbabweans, local comedians Q Dube, Tinaye and Long John, who shared the stage with Kainga, also proved their potential with stunning jokes.

Tinaye was the man of the night, as he mocked some of government officials and made hilarious jokes about political and economic problems that Zimbabwe is currently facing.

Q Dube, who was the host of the show, compared Zimbabwean situation with other countries, which included water shortages and the “unreliable” police officers.

Long John made hilarious comments on the “ice cream” incident, which has been the talk of the town for a while now.

Like this: Like Loading...