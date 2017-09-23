Zim model lands film roles in Canada

CANADA-based Zimbabwean model, Yolanda Chimbarami’s star continues to shine.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The striking beauty has broken new ground after landing roles in forthcoming movies, How It Ends and Snowed Inn.

The projects will afford her an opportunity to rub shoulders with internationally acclaimed actors.

It appears Chimbarami’s move to Canada as a banking and finance student at the University of Manitoba has opened the doors for her, with the latest development coming barely six months after she signed for one of Canada’s top modelling agencies, Panache Model Management.

In the Netflix movie, How It Ends, the former Miss Harare Junior had a golden chance to work alongside Theo James famed for his lead role in the film, Divergent.

Speaking to NewsDay Weekender from her base, Chimbarami said signing for Panache Model Management has opened opportunities for her to showcase her talent on the global stage.

“Being part of the two movies has been an amazing experience and something I never expected. The way you try to show emotions as a model is pretty much the same way you can fake a character when acting, hence, the transformation from being a model to become an actress has been smooth.

“The golden highlight for everything started from my modelling agency, which assisted in linking me to the producers of the film, then for the second film, one of the directors from the first movie made a recommendation and that is how I was selected for the movie Snowed Inn.”

The Mutare-born model’s traits of being a super model in making were proven when she was part of the country’s most prestigious pageant, Miss World Zimbabwe’s 2014 boot camp at the age of 19 as the youngest contestant.

As a way of growing her career, Chimbarami has been focusing on commercial modelling and she had the privilege to work with the best designers, among them Nigeria-based TIR brand owner, Danielle Ellen and David Tlale, a South African top designer, alongside fashion retailers Edgars and Jet.

