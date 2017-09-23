Vic Falls and European Falls

THE Victoria Falls can be found on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, carving a huge drop in the Zambezi River. The stunning waterfall was described by the Tonga tribe as “the smoke that thunders”, which is a fitting description.

When the water levels are high, particularly in the months of April, May and June, the spray from the waterfall can be seen from miles away, but how does Victoria Falls compare to European waterfalls? Is it worth travelling to Zambia to see?

Natural beauty

The main reason tourists are attracted to waterfalls is because of their natural beauty. Arguably one of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world is Njupeskar in Sweden. This is one of the most visited waterfalls in Sweden, with several hikes leading through the mountains to different viewing points.

Sweden is a top destination for tourists looking for natural beauty; they can spend the day relaxing in Gothenburg before travelling to see the waterfalls. The Plitvic Falls in Croatia are also considered to be some of the most beautiful in the world.

The clear blue pools cascade through the forest, forming hundreds of different waterfalls. Despite this, Victoria Falls is known for its impressive stature and stunning surroundings. It tops lists of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world time and time again.

Height

Although Victoria Falls is double the height of Niagara Falls, which stands at 51m tall, it is not the highest waterfall in the world. Victoria Falls stands at just over 100m tall, the highest waterfall in the world, Angel Falls, is listed at 979m. There are taller waterfalls than Victoria Falls in Europe, most of them, including the Mongefossen waterfall, are based in Norway. This waterfall is 773m tall. However, it is significantly less impressive than the Victoria Falls. This is because Mongefossen is a regulated waterfall, so its water flow is reduced significantly, meaning it appears as a trickle for most of the year.

Water flow

The water flow of any waterfall will vary depending on a variety of factors, including whether it is regulated and the weather conditions. The water flow as it determines how powerful the waterfall is. The mean annual flow rate for the Victoria Falls is 1 088 cubic metres , which is impressive when compared to Europe’s most powerful waterfall, the Rheinfall. The Rheinfall, in Switzerland, only averages at 250 cubic metres annually.

Width

One of the reasons Victoria Falls is so impressive is because it is over 1 798m wide. Technically it is made up of five different waterfalls, which span two countries. The widest waterfall in Europe is the Venta Rapid, in Latvia, which is a mere 110m wide and only reaches two metres at its highest point. This emphasises the geographical differences between Europe and

Africa.

What is also of particular interest to visitors to the Victoria Falls is the unspoilt nature of the environment immediately around the Falls, The indigenous forests and woodlands along the banks of the river above the falls are teeming in wildlife that include elephant, buffalo lion and elephant.

Although there are many beautiful waterfalls in Europe and around the world, nothing compares to the sheer size of the Victoria Falls. Set in the stunning forests of Zimbabwe, the falls’ 100m drop is simply awe-inspiring. — VF24

Vic Falls and European Falls : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

