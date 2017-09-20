IYASA dates Germany’s Theatre Strahl

IYASA and Theatre Strahl from Berlin in Germany will debut their Black and White Aint No Colours play during the Intwasa Arts Festival at Eveline High School from September 28 to 29.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

IYASA founder Nkululeko Dube said they have engaged the Germany theatre company for the play which was premiered in Berlin in July this year.

“As artistes, we always work with people from all over the world. We have engaged Germany this time and it is the point of view of the young audience that interests us. In the so-called global village, what do the teenagers, growing up with the internet and smartphones know of each other?” Dube said.

He said the project was designed to explore the meaning of colours particularly to their younger audiences.

“Colours are part of a people’s life in every culture. Already new-borns react on different colours, later in life people put meanings in colours for different cultural reasons,” he said.

Dube said three German and three Zimbabwean actors find themselves in transition as they are trapped between two worlds and using their different cultures, they build a utopian society of their own.

He said: “Loaded with a great sense of humour, dance and music the, ensemble deals with societal prejudices and cultural diversities. How do prejudices and cultural diversities affect our perspectives when we encounter new environments and different people? Do we create new images? With courage and honesty, the artists meet each other eye to eye and deal with the topics of hope, fear, freedom, community, faith and money. They seem to conclude that we are different but the same.”

The play, directed by Anna Vera Kelle and Dube, will be staged at Theatre in the Park in Harare on

October 7.

