Nyovest sets Glamis Arena ablaze

SOUTH African rapper Refiloe Maele Phoolo popularly known as Cassper Nyovest proved why he is rated among the continental hip-hop heavyweights after he staged a thrilling performance that left fans clamouring for more at Glamis Arena in Harare on Saturday night.

The Mzansi star staged two shows, at Large City Hall in Bulawayo on Friday before heading to the capital the following day for his grand concert, as part of Impala Car Rental’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

Although the Tito Mboweni hitmaker had to fly back home for another afternoon gig before the Harare concert, he exhibited a lot of energy on the stage, validating his status as one of the most sought-after artiste on the continent.

Even though the show that had two segments — sungura acts in the afternoon and the main show in the evening — was not well-attended, artistes who performed at the event gave a superb performance worthy the entry fee.

The concert’s first segment featured several sungura musicians among them sungura ace Alick Macheso, Tatenda Pinjisi, Gift Amuli, Sulumani Chimbetu, Simon Mutambi and Somandla Ndebele, while the night segment headlined by Nyovest had musicians across genres among them dancehall sensations Winky D, Freeman and Soul Jah Love, Jah Prayzah, Sam Dondo, Andy Muridzo and Hip-hop singer T-Gonzi.

Nyovest, who came on the stage after midnight gave a scintillating performance which got the fans singing along to most of his songs.

“Hey, Harare make the f**k noise . . . . I go by the name Cassper Nyovest, I am from South Africa,” he shouted as he took to the stage.

In the midst of Nyovest’s act, he interacted and connected well with the audience he saluted for coming to the concert.

“Thank you guys for coming. It has been so special to me, you guys you are such a beautiful crowd, I love you,” he yelled.

The Mzansi star kept fans on their feet as he belted hits after hits among them Gusheshe, Tito Mboweni, Ghetto and Doc Shebeleza.

It was on the song Destiny that Nyovest requested fans who had mobile phones with either a flash or torch to switch them on as he wanted to record a live video.

“I want to send this video to South Africa, so if you have love for Cassper Nyovest everyone who has got a phone with a flash switch it on, I am shooting this video with my phone, wave your phone,” he roared as the fans responded.

After his performance, dancehall sensation Freeman took to the stage with another thrilling act before handing over the microphone to Winky D around 2am, who also did not dampen the partying mood.

The Gafa hitmaker instead pushed the merry making mood to another level, sending revellers into a frenzy with songs among them Bhebhi RaMwari and Extraterrestrial before he left the stage for Soul Jah Love.

However, some ugly scenes erupted as fans threw missiles before the Pamamonya Ipapo hitmaker would take to the stage in protest over his delay.

At the concert, several lucky people walked away with various prizes that included household goods and cellphones with the main winner getting a car.

