Tune of Harmony at Road to Fame finals

AFRO-fusion ensemble Tune of Harmony on Saturday shrugged off stiff competition, to emerge as the winners of the Chibuku Road to Fame Manicaland provincial finals at Neighbourhood Tavern.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The group pocketed $500 plus a ticket to represent the province at the competition’s national finals set September 30 at Glamis Arena in Harare.

For occupying second and third position, Chigapu and Nhengure DzeZimbabwe received $300 and $200 respectively.

The winning group’s spokesperson Tinashe Chamusanga said he was elated over the victory and to represent the province at the national finals.

“The competition was tough, but we delivered our own Afro-dance fusion style and we conquered and we are going to work very hard to carry the flag of Manicaland very high at the national finals,” he said.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Manicaland provincial acting manager Alexander Tunzi shared the same sentiments with Chamusanga that the competition was tough.

“The competition was full of surprises as all groups wanted to win the first spot, we are confident Tunes of Harmony is going to represent the province well at the national finals,” he said.

Prominent Mutare-based music promoter and Club Mandisa proprietor Boniface Nyamanhindu told NewsDay that he was impressed with the level of talent showcased at the provincial finals that he accorded each group time to perform at his club for more exposure.

“I witnessed some remarkable performances that proved Manicaland has got talent. These youngsters need exposure, we promoters should play a critical role to nurture their talent, so I am going to give a slot to every group that performed here,” he said.

