Tembaman ropes in King Shady

BUDDING Zimdancehall artist, Temba Manhomu aka Tembaman (pictured) has roped in King Shady (real name Shadreck Kakwire) in his recently-released single titled Dairai.

BY TINOTENDA SAMUKANGE

In a unique fashion, Tembaman, who hails from Chipinge and is of the Ndau tribe, has brought in a new flavour in the Zimdancehall movement by blending Ndau lyrics with the veteran Zimdancehall chanter, who is popularly known for the hit song Mai Huni.

Tembaman told The Standard Style that he was longing for a collaboration with an artist of King Shady’s calibre.

“There has been a few or non-Ndau-speaking artists in the Zimdancehall terrain and to break that, I sought my match in story-telling using my Ndau dialect and the name King Shady was the first to ring in my mind,” he said.

Speaking about the audience, Tembaman said artists were diversifying, targeting marginalised groups. He said as an artist, he was incorporating all and sundry since the music dynamics were constantly evolving.

“My music is mostly communicating with my background. I want everyone to understand different cultures, hence my music represents where I am coming from and the things that I went through to be what I am today,” he said

Tembaman began his musical career in 2008 when he released a few tracks in Ndau after being inspired by veteran Zimdancehall chanters like Winky D and King Labash.

“Having grown up in the humble neighbourhood of Muzite in Chipinge, I used to listen to Winky D and King Labash’s music, especially those tracks like Tisu Vekurokesheni and Ghetto Pressure whose messages dwell on the day-to-day ghetto struggles,” he said.

The song Dairai talks about how jealousy can make people do thoughtless things that have consequences.

As the title suggests, Dairai is a song that demands for answers and the duo seeks to ask people if they are also facing similar challenges that come with jealousy.

The single was produced by Temptation Chirenje aka T Man of Mount Zion Music.

