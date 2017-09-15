Arts key for economic development

OYOS’ music director, Pearson Pfavayi, said the arts industry could be a major contributor to economic development.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Speaking to NewsDay after the recent launch of Felistas “Mai Titi” Murata’s (pictured) talk show, For the Why at a Harare hotel, Pfavayi said the arts industry had the potential to feed the growth of the country’s economy.

Pfavayi said while the country’s economy was largely dependent on mining and agriculture, the arts industry could play a major role in the economy with the requisite support.

“In other countries, when 1 million people download an artiste’s music online, it means he has also made $1 million, which is the same with our platform. When 10 000 people download music, it means the artiste has also made $10 000, which is a good thing for them,” he said.

Pfavayi urged people to support musicians by buying their music, which also reduced piracy.

He said after paying out their first royalties, gospel musician and United Families International Church pastor, Hubert Chigumire, was the highest paid alongside songbird Cindy Munyavi.

Meanwhile, Mai Titi said her talk show, which will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube, will soon be aired on ZTV and radio every Thursday.

