Afriforum files High Court application against Grace Mugabe

Gabriella Engels sits during a press conference at the AfriForum Offices in Centurion. Picture: Alaister Russell

Afriforum, the Afrikaaner human rights group that is representing 20-year-old Gabriella Engels who was allegedly assaulted by First Lady Grace Mugabe has today filed an application with the High Court in Pretoria to set aside the decision by International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane to grant immunity to Grace Mugabe.

It says, however, it will be four to five months before the case is heard.

The organisation says the minister did not have the power to grant immunity to Grace Mugabe.

Observers say the case is merely academic as nothing is likely to happen to Grace Mugabe even if the court rules against her.

