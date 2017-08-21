Magistrate gives violent Mucheke sex workers free bail

MASVINGO – Masvingo Magistrate Peter Madiba has given free bail to three hard core Mucheke sex workers who stripped naked and severely assaulted a client before pulling around his sexual organ in public.

Madiba said Tadiwa Chinhamo (23) invited what he got.

Chinhamo was assaulted by four sex workers Shelter Chinomwe (33) Maria Sengai (21), Mavis Chinomwe (27) and Dorcas Sengai who are all related.

A video recording of the incident has gone viral and shocked Masvingo residents.

The Magistrate said it was not right in the first place that the complainant went to get the services of a prostitute and secondly that he failed to pay the $4 a night that he had agreed with Dorcas. Dorcas did not attend the court session as she was said to be in Harare.

“It is shameful for a man to go and order mbanje and run to the Police when he is duped. The complainant was doing something immoral and he should blame himself for what he got. He went to a sex worker and did not pay $4 that had been agreed upon for the services and he therefore invited it.

“We can’t deny bail to these women for merely pulling a penis,” said Madiba

The sex workers were represented by Collen Maboke of Ruvengo Maboke and Company. The State represented by Nancy Makuvise opposed bail on the grounds that the crime that the sex workers committed was so serious that it induced a sense of shock among the residents that this could lead to public disorder.

“Sex workers are known for their immorality but this normally happens indoors. These women stripped a client in broad day light and in front of children in the neighbourhood. They assaulted the man and pulled around his sex organ as children watched.

“Their behaviour induced such a sense of shock that this can cause public disorder,” argued Makuvise.

However, Maboke said that the sex workers were innocent until proved guilty and said the danger that the sex workers would interfere with State witnesses was not there since the State witnesses had already recorded their statements.

He said bail was a right.

