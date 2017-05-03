Xi Jinping stresses need for rule of law

BEIJING. — President Xi Jinping yesterday called for more efforts in promoting rule of law and cultivating talent for the cause.

President Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on a visit to China University of Political Science and Law ahead of Youth Day today.

Fully implementing the rule of law is essential and an important measure in adhering to and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics, said President Xi, while talking with senior law professors and students.

Implementation of the rule of law is impossible without a high-quality legal work force, said President Xi.

Xi called on the country’s law schools to enhance their research on basic issues in rule of law and related areas and provide theoretical support for socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics.

“We should have confidence in developing our own legal disciplines and contribute to global rule of law with Chinese wisdom and practice,” Xi said.

China should take successful legal practices worldwide as reference, but not simply copy them, he said.

Xi also called for more exchange between scholars and legal professionals.

In cultivating legal talent, Xi highlighted training of students’ virtue in addition to teaching legal knowledge.

He also told the country’s officials at all levels to take the lead in studying and observing the law and promoting the respect of virtue and law among society.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, President Xi extended greetings to young people, education workers, youth workers and those working for the rule of law nationwide.

The future of China and the Chinese nation belongs to the young, Xi said, noting that the younger generation’s belief, spirit and quality matter to the country’s development, vigour and core competitiveness.

He called on Chinese youth to uphold the belief in the country’s “two centenary goals” and the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation and take their responsibilities in the cause. He also expressed wishes that the youth would study hard and grow healthily.

While talking with the university’s students, Xi called on them to follow the Party’s leadership and make use of their talent to serve the country and the people after graduation.

“The youth period is a key period to foster one’s scientific thinking,” Xi said, noting that the students should integrate their thinking with their study, observation and practices. He also called on young people to fully use their creative spirit and be courageous in exploring and seeking the truth.

“During one’s growth and endeavour, the young may gain success and joy, but may also face difficulties and pressure,” the president said.

“One should treat the success and failure at the moment with a correct attitude, not slouch in prosperity and not be frustrated in adversity.”

President Xi also ordered Party organisations in colleges and universities to perform their duties in both Party governance and school management and to pay attention to both ideological issues and Party building, urging them to solve practical problems of the teachers and students in their work, research, study and employment. — Xinhua.

