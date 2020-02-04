Lesotho PM’s wife turns herself in for murder questioning

Lesotho’s first lady yesterday came out of hiding and turned herself in for questioning over the brutal 2017 murder of the prime minister’s previous wife, police said.

Maesaiah Thabane (42) went missing last month after she was summoned by the police as part of an investigation into the killing of Lipolelo Thabane — Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s estranged wife.

The couple was involved in bitter divorce proceedings when she was gunned down outside her home in Lesotho’s capital Maseru in June 2017, two days before her husband’s inauguration.

New evidence surfaced in early January, when a letter from Lesotho’s police chief was made public alleging that communication records from the day of the crime picked up the prime minister’s mobile number. Thomas Thabane, who is now 80, has since bowed to pressure and offered to resign at a date not yet disclosed. — AFP