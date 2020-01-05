Plane passengers stunned as man sitting on chair openly urinates

Horrifying footage shows the moment a man urinates in an airport waiting area in plain sight and surrounded by other passengers.

The man can be seen sitting in an airport terminal, spraying a fountain of urine onto the floor, seemingly unbothered by shocked passengers nearby.

The man is wearing a gilet and what looks like a black top unzipped, with his belly and chest on display. The video was posted on the Instagram account Passenger Shaming on January 1, captioned “P*** OFF, 2019! See you all next year!! (yes this is a passenger urinating in the terminal).”

To date, it has been viewed more than 229 000 times with many viewers asking why no one took action against the man.

One person asked: “Why isn’t anyone doing anything about this. Just sitting there watching??”

Another appalled viewer wrote: “What in the world would possess anyone to behave this way?”

Others were more bemused than outraged by the foul act. “What a slob,” one wrote. “Gotta love the general public.”

Only three days into the New Year and passengers have already called out fellow travellers on a string of “disgusting” behaviours.

In another recent post, a Twitter video shames a Delta Air Lines passenger who uses the in-flight touch screen with bare feet to select her onboard entertainment. — The Mirror