SA refugee leader remain in custody as bail hearing postponed

The split between two groups of refugees and asylum seekers living in and around the Central Methodist Mission church on Greenmarket Square was clear to see when the leader of one faction appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

On New Year’s Day, Jean-Pierre Balous, 39, was arrested on eight charges of assault, including five of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

His arrest follows simmering tension among refugees who appeared to have split into two camps since staying at the church for the past two months.

They have been living there since October after they were forcibly removed from a sit-in protest outside United National High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in the city centre.

They want the UNHCR to assist them to leave South Africa amid rising fears of attacks aimed at foreign nationals.

Yesterday, the court heard that Balous is from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has an alternative address in Parow Valley in the northern suburbs and is a father of three.

Balous stood in the dock, clutching a roll of toilet paper.

The State asked for a postponement of the bail proceedings to confirm his details. The request was granted and the case was postponed for a week.

Balous will remain in custody. — Sapa