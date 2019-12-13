Committee approves 2 articles of Trump impeachment

In a historic day, the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Both votes were 23-17, along party lines.

The vote comes after a marathon and sharply partisan session on Thursday in which the 41-person Committee debated the two charges of “high crimes and misdemeanors” against the President, each evoking the historic stakes of the vote.

The Committee’s approval of the article now sends impeachment to floor of the House of Representative, where all 435 members of the House of Representatives will have to examine the evidence discovered in the impeachment inquiry — and decide whether or not it warrants impeaching the President.

A full House vote can be expected next week, before Congress recesses for the holidays.

If the House impeaches the President, a Senate trial will commence early next year and will determine whether or not to convict the President and remove him from office. — AP