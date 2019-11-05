King Zwelithini now has own cellphone network

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini launched his new cellular network Bayede Mobile in November.

Bayede (which translates to “hail” in isiZulu) Mobile promises to provide affordable cellular services to South Africans and make use of existing mobile infrastructure

Speaking to Business Insider South Africa, Bayede Mobile cofounder Jane Nkadimang said the cellular service’s sim cards are only being distributed in KwaZulu-Natal at launch.

However, network coverage is nationwide as we leverage the use of the Cell C infrastructure and also benefit from their roaming agreement with other network operators, Nkadimang said.

She said in the first quarter of 2020 the company will start distributing sim cards in the Gauteng province as well.

Bayede Mobile’s pricing is similar to Telkom’s offering, and relatively cheaper than Vodacom and MTN’s.

However, from 250MB upward, Telkom’s pricing is cheaper with a GB data costing R100 at Telkom, compared to R145 at Bayede.

Cell C currently has the cheapest mobile data offering in South Africa with its 24summer promotion.

Nkadimang said Bayede Mobile hopes to invest in its own telecommunications infrastructure, and invites private investors to particularly invest in the KwaZulu-Natal province. — AP