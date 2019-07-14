Media groups seek answers over missing reporter

Press freedom groups have demanded answers from the Tanzanian government following contradicting statements by the country’s foreign minister about the fate of a journalist who vanished two years ago.

In an interview with the BBC earlier this week, Palamagamba Kabudi, the minister, said reporter Azory Gwanda had “disappeared and died” somewhere in Rufiji, eastern Tanzania, without offering additional details.

The announcement was blasted by media watchdogs and activists who have long been calling for transparency on the case, prompting an apparent backtracking by Kabudi on Thursday. “The reference I made on Azory Gwanda contextually did not mean that Azory Gwanda is confirmed dead. To date, the government of Tanzania has no confirmation on whether Azory is dead or alive,” a government statement quoted Kabudi as saying.

South African journalist Angela Quintal and her Kenyan colleague Muthoki Mumo were arrested in Tanzania because they were working while in the country on tourist visas, Tanzanian authorities have told the SA government.

In a statement on Thursday, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) criticised Kabudi’s “casual reference” and accused the government “of displaying a lack of consideration in its handling of the case”.

“After a year and a half of silence and then downplaying the journalist’s disappearance, the minister announces his death without explanation,” RSF’s Africa representative Arnaud Froger told AFP news agency.

“The flippancy with which the Tanzanian authorities have handled this case illustrates the low regard they have for the safe exercise of free and independent journalism.”

The United States-based Committee to Protect Journalists, meanwhile, called the minister’s remarks “wholly inadequate and distressing” and urged the government to immediately make public all the information it has about Gwanda’s fate.

Gwanda, a reporter for the Mwananchi and The Citizen newspapers, disappeared while reportedly investigating a series of murders of police and local officials in Kibiti, in the Rufiji district of the Pwani region. According to his wife, Gwanda disappeared on November 21, 2017, after leaving in a white Toyota Land Cruiser with unknown people on an “emergency trip”.

He promised to return the following evening but was never seen again. — AFP

