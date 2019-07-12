Royal fans accuse Prince Harry of owning just one ‘scruffy’ pair of shoes

ROYAL women are often subjected to scrutiny when it comes to their choice in outfit, but it seems that the men aren’t exempt either.

Following his son Archie’s christening on Saturday, royal watchers have accused Harry of only owning one pair of shoes after he chose to wear the same brown brogues he has opted for in recent months.

Taking to Twitter some particularly critical fans even accused the Duke of Sussex of looking “scruffy” describing the shoes as “scruffy.”

User @printskylie said: “Does Harry OWN another pair of shoes and laces? Quite scruffy for his first child’s christening?”

“Is this the exact same suit and suede shoes he wore when he showed the world his son?” tweeted vbspurs.

Agreeing Windsong said: “Prince Harry is wearing exactly the same suit, brown desert boots, white shirt as he wore to present Archie.”

It is not clear where Harry purchased his beloved pair but he has previously relied on British brands Ted Baker, Cole-Haan and Russell & Bromley when it comes to his footwear.He was first spotted wearing the brogues when he and Meghan Markle paid a visit to Sussex back in October, shortly before the couple announced their pregnancy.

The classic shoe was next spotted in February on their royal tour to Morocco, where it made several appearances.

The Duke was seen wearing them when he and Meghan touched down in Casablanca airport.

And he waited just one day before he slipped into them once again for their visit to the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat.

It seems that they might be Harry’s footwear of choice when it comes to a more formal occasion, next opting for them when he first presented his son Archie to the world in May.

And of course their most recent appearance was over the weekend when he was seen in them once again for Archie’s christening.

This is not the first time that fans have had something to say about Harry’s footwear with the prince receiving flack for his choice of brogue last summer. — AP

Like this: Like Loading...