20 killed in deadly blasts in Mogadishu

The death toll from a double car bomb attack near the presidential palace in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, has risen to 20, police said.

Police on Saturday had said seven people were killed following the two explosions, claimed by the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab group, which often targets Mogadishu. “The number of victims who were killed in the blasts increased to 20 and more than 40 others have been wounded,” said a Somali police official, Ibrahim Mohamed.

He said the toll had risen after some of those wounded on Saturday died in hospital. Both civilians and members from the security forces were among the casualties, the official said.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed condemned the “cowardly attacks”.

“We will continue defeating terrorists in order to lead the Somali people to stability and prosperity,” he said in a statement.

The first car bomb had detonated at a checkpoint near the national theatre, sending thick white smoke billowing into the sky.

The second explosion took place just minutes after, reportedly in the same area.

Those killed include soldiers as well as three staffers from the London-based Universal TV station, said police Captain Mohamed Hussein. A prominent journalist, Awil Dahir Salad, was among the fatalities, he added. – Al Jazeera

