California wildfire kills 42

Thirteen more bodies have been recovered in California, bringing the death toll in the US state’s deadliest wildfire to 42, officials say.

The remains were found in and around the largely incinerated town of Paradise, in the north of the state.

At least 228 people are missing as the Camp Fire continues to rage. Nearly 7,200 structures have been destroyed, and another 15,500 are at risk.

The fire has now surpassed the 1933 Griffith Park disaster that killed 31.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday evening, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea confirmed the number of dead, and the official number of missing.

Many more people are said to be unaccounted for.

In the south of the state, other wildfires are menacing lives and property. The Woolsey Fire has so far killed two people as it damaged beach resorts, including Malibu.

More than 300,000 locals have been forced to flee their homes across California.

President Trump has declared a “major disaster” in the state, making federal aid available to affected residents.

