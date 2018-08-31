South Sudanese rebels have approved a peace deal with Juba that is expected to be formally signed at a summit of regional leaders.

Sudan’s Foreign Minister Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed, who is mediating the negotiations, said rebels had signed a key document aimed at ending the country’s devastating five-year civil war on Thursday.

“By signing this document today, we have reached the conclusion of these negotiations, which consisted of two rounds, one about the outstanding issues and the other on the subsequent issues,” Ahmed told reporters in Khartoum.

“The final signing of the peace deal will happen at a summit of IGAD,” he added.

Rebel leader Riek Machar had caused anxiety among negotiators on Tuesday by refusing to sign, but the agreement went ahead.

Remaining rebels concerns are expected to be fully addressed later by the East African regional bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

The rebels had differences over the functioning of a proposed transitional government, how many states the country should be divided into, and on the writing of a new constitution.

The peace deal agreed earlier this month allowed for the creation of a transitional government.

“The concerns of these parties will be discussed at IGAD summit,” Ahmed said.

The warring parties have already inked several agreements, including a permanent ceasefire and a power-sharing deal that will see Machar return as first vice president. — AFP.

